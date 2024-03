Ronald Lamel Cokefield was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County for Possession of More than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. They booked him into the county jail.

Deputies arrested Adrian Alexander Perea on warrants for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear. At the time of this report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.

A man and woman were arrested in Hopkins County Tuesday for Disorderly Conduct. Both remained in the county jail as of Tuesday night.