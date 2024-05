Bradley Wesley Jones was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County on two warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance. One warrant was for between four and 200 grams, and the other was for a lesser amount but was in a Drug-Free Zone. In the last report, he said he was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies booked Marcus Dewayne Maxwell into the Hopkins County Jail on a U.S. Marshals warrant for Violation of his Probation. No other information was available, and he remained in jail.