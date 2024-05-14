Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Kassandra Marie Harmon on felony drug trafficking charges. They booked her for the Manufacture or Delivery of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. They also accused her of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation.

Gavin Heath Vance-Higgenbotham was arrested Monday on four felony warrants. He’s charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail. His bonds total $200,000.