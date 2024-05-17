Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County deputies arrested 43-year-old Kimberly Rachui on Houston Street in Sulphur Springs on outstanding drug warrants. She was charged with 2 counts of Violation of her Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond on the two charges totaled $300,000.

Hopkins County deputies attempted a traffic stop for a motorist driving 82 in a 60 mph zone. The driver sped away and at times the pursuit reached speeds of 104. The chase ended on FM 269 when the driver, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Corey Connally of Garland pulled into a private driveway. He was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge. NO bond amount was set.

Kyle Thomas Logan was transported by Hopkins County deputies from the Oachita Correctional Facility to the Hopkins County jail on warrants for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. A $10,000 cash bond was ordered by the arraigning Justice of the Peace.

Kiesa Dawn Birstein was arrested in Hopkins County Thursday for Theft of less than $2500. Because of prior convictions, the charge was enhanced to a State Jail Felony.