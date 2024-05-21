Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Cumby Police arrested 48-year-old Gary Lee Ross on five felony charges after stopping his vehicle for speeding and having a defective tail light. Ross and his passenger, Kevin Philbin was ordered to exit the vehicle and a subsequent search turned up a handgun near Ross. Hopkins County deputies arrived to assist and found 61 grams of methamphetamine, 4.9 grams of heroin in some syringes and drug paraphernalia. Ross was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of A controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Michael Dale Darland was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on 1 county of Burglary of a Habitation, 5 counts of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, 2 counts of theft of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 and 2 counts of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. No other information has been released.

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a location in Cumby and made contact with 35-year-old Christopher Don Williams. A check with communications revealed that Williams was wanted on a Hunt County warrant for Failure to Appear on a Charge of Possession of More than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Joseph Ryan Sims was arrested Sunday in Hopkins County. HE was charged on 2 counts of Credit or Debit Card abuse, and at last report was behind bars.

Twenty-year-old Jose Alexis Lopez was arrested by Sulphur Springs following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Church Street. He was found to be wanted on warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Sulphur Springs police were dispatched shortly after 4am Monday morning to Love’s Truck Stop to issue a Criminal Trespass warning to a California man. The subject , 28-year-old Antoine Deray Smith was found to be wanted on an Arkansas warrant for violating his parole on a narcotics conviction. He was booked into the Hopkins County jail.