Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Jerry Steve Dodd was arrested  on four felony charges in Hopkins County. HE was booked into the county jail for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance; Tampering with Evidence to Impair an Investigation; Delivery of Marijuana less than or equal to 5 pounds and Unlawfully Carrrying A Weapon.

Lucious Lee Felder was arrested in Hopkins County on multiple charges. He’s accused on 4 counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle; Theft of Property valued at More than $30,000 but less than $150,000; Forgery of a Financial Instrument, a Florida warrant for  Burglary of Vehicles and a misdemeanor.  He remains behind bars.

Misty Brooks Leshe was arrested for Fraudulent Use or Possession of less than 5 items of Identifying Information and 2 counts of Credit or Debit Card Abuse.

Amanda Kay Rowe was arrested Wednesday for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse of an Elderly Person. She remains in the Hopkins County jail.

