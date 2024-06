Nathaniel Knight Kennedy was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor. At last report he was in the county jail.

Jose Alexis Lobez was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County on 2 drug warrants. He’s charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jeffrey Gene Vickers was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO other information was available.