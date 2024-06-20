Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Bond is $600,000 for a Sulphur Springs man arrested on felony drug charges. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Jacob Dean Mcgary on two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, he remained in the county jail. At the time of his arrest, McGary was already on probation.

Hopkins County arrested 25-year-old Charles Chason Williams at the District Courtroom on a warrant for Bond Revocation for third-degree felony Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. His new bond is $150,000.