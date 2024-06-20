Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Jacob Dean McGary
Hopkins County Sheriff

 

Bond is $600,000 for a Sulphur Springs man arrested on felony drug charges. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Jacob Dean Mcgary on two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, he remained in the county jail. At the time of his arrest, McGary was already on probation.

Charles Chason Williams Hopkins County Sheriff

Hopkins County arrested 25-year-old Charles Chason Williams at the District Courtroom on a warrant for Bond Revocation for third-degree felony Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. His new bond is $150,000.

