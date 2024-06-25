Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Fifty-one-year-old William Pierce Ewton was arrested Sunday by Hopkins County at a residence on CR 4754. He was charged with Violation of Parole and is being held in the county jail without bond.

Forty-two-year-old Richard Lopez AKA “Richie Rich” was arrested Sunday afternoon by Hopkins County Deputies He was booked into the county jail on 2 counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. At last report he was being heldl under a total of $300,000 bond.

Chelsea Rae Ann Clark was arrested early Monday onn two warrants charging her with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. She has been released after posting bond.