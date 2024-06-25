Header Mowers Header 2024
Paris Regional Health Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Fifty-one-year-old William Pierce Ewton was arrested Sunday by Hopkins County at a residence on CR 4754. He was charged with Violation of Parole and is being held in the county jail without bond.

Forty-two-year-old Richard Lopez AKA “Richie Rich” was arrested Sunday afternoon by Hopkins County Deputies He was booked into the county jail on 2 counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. At last report he was being heldl under a total of $300,000 bond.

Chelsea Rae Ann Clark was arrested early Monday onn two warrants charging her with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. She has been released after posting bond.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved