John Michael Deckler was arrested Sunday for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Kenneth Lee Jackson was arrested by Hopkins County deputies on a warrant for Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury. His bond was set at $5,000.

Kenneth Michael Cole was arrested Tuesday for Possession of More than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. At last report, he was being held in the Hopkins County jail.