Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sixty-one-year-old Michael Case of Winnsboro was arrested by Hopkins County deputies on a Franklin County warrant for Violating the Probation he was on for Possession of More than 1 but Less than 4 grams of a controlled substance. He’s being held on $150,000 bond.

Bond has been set by a Hopkins County Justice of the Peace at $150,000 for John Michael Decker. He was arrested by Hopkins County deputies for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. At last report he was being held in the county jail.

Manual Diaz Espinosa was arrested in Hopkins County on felony drug charges. He was booked into the county jail for Manufacture and/or delivery of less than 400 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Theodore Keith Meserve was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County. He was charged with Burglary of a Building.