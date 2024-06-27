Paris Regional Health Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Header Mowers Header 2024

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Sixty-one-year-old Michael Case of Winnsboro was arrested by Hopkins County deputies on a Franklin County warrant for Violating the Probation he was on for Possession of More than 1 but Less than 4 grams of a controlled substance. He’s being held on $150,000 bond.

Bond has been set by a Hopkins County Justice of the Peace at $150,000 for John Michael Decker. He was arrested by Hopkins County deputies for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. At last report he was being held in the county jail.

Manual Diaz Espinosa   was arrested in Hopkins County on felony drug charges. He was booked into the county jail for Manufacture and/or delivery of less than 400 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Theodore Keith Meserve was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County.  He was charged with Burglary of a Building.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved