Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Jose Martinez-Mejia
Hopkins County Sheriff

Jose Carlos Martinez-Mejia was arrested in Hopkins County for Felony  Criminal Mischief valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000. No other information was available and he has been released after posting bond.

Gerald Don Miller
Hopkins County Sheriff

Gerald Don Miller has been arrested on warrants charging him with 2 counts of Impersonating a Public Servant. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Christopher Brant Osbourne Hopkins County Sheriff

Christopher Brant Osbourne was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.  HE remains in the county jail.

Beaux Wade-Tyson Williams

Beaux Wade-Tyson Williams was arrested Thursday on a warrant for Online Solicitation of a Minor under the age of 14.  He was also charged on two other unspecified warrants. He is currently in the Hopkins County jail.

