Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Jaleel Gipson

Hopkins County Deputies stopped a vehicle for an expired registration and equipment violation on I-30 in Cumby. The driver, Jaleel Devontae Gipson of Missouri, admitted to having marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle. In addition, the deputy found a trash bag containing about $66,000 in American currency during a subsequent search. They charged Gipson with Money Laundering of more than $30,000 but less than $100,000 and possession of a stolen firearm.

Washington Emmanuel Wilkins

Sulphur Springs Police contacted a man at his residence after receiving a complaint that the subject had threatened to kill the complainant if he came around his daughter again. Washington Emanuel Wilkins then produced a CO2 pistol that he said he had used during the incident. He was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, although there were no injuries during the incident.