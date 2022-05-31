Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Two people wanted on unrelated felony warrants surrendered at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center over the weekend.

Forty-two-year-old Jessica Marie Reynolds was booked for possession of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance.

Breunta Rhashod Hill was booked on bond forfeiture for possession of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Cumby police stopped a 53-year-old Tennessee woman for having an obstructed license plate, and the plate turned out to be fake. Laura Jean Simpson consented to a search of her vehicle, and police seized two hypodermic needles containing a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. She was arrested but released later after posting $30,000 bond. Mugshot not available.