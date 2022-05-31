Hess Lawn Mower Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Two people wanted on unrelated felony warrants surrendered  at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center over the weekend.

Jessica Marie Reynolds

Forty-two-year-old Jessica Marie Reynolds was booked for possession of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance.

Breunta Rhashod Hill

Breunta Rhashod Hill was booked on bond forfeiture  for possession of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Cumby police stopped a 53-year-old Tennessee woman for having an obstructed license plate, and the plate turned out to be fake. Laura Jean Simpson consented to a search of her vehicle, and police seized two hypodermic needles containing a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. She was arrested but released later after posting $30,000 bond. Mugshot not available. 

