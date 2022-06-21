Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A 40- year-old man has been sentenced in Hopkins County to 40 years in prison by District Judge Eddie Northcutt for 1st degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The victim that Shannon Bryan Quinn forcibly raped was a family member. The investigation was launched after the victim’s sibling notified a school resource officer. Quinn must serve at least 20 years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.

Forty-nine-year-old Robert Ray Snow of Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to theft of livestock in Wood County. Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association say he issued bad checks to the Winnsboro Livestock & Dairy Auction for multiple cattle purchases over a six month period. He was sentenced to 5 years deferred adjudication probation and must pay restitution of nearly $58,000 to the auction house plus court costs.

Thirty-seven-year-old Russell Lance King was arrested in Hopkins County on a state warrant for Violation of Parole. He’s being held without bond. mugshot not available