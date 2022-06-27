Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Conner Lee Hogan

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a disturbance early Friday and ended with the arrest of 21-year-old Conner Lee Hogan, who officers had dealt with about two hours earlier. Officers say Hogan was holding a knife close to his body in an aggressive manner. A scuffle ensued, and at one point, an officer suffered a minor knife wound to his forearm. Hogan was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Hopkins County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a peace officer.

Hopkins County Deputies stopped a suspected reckless driver on I-30 Saturday and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies then found about nine grams of Ecstasy in the pocket of Timothy Earl Hall of Garland and an AR rifle with a barrel length under 16 inches in the vehicle. His bond is $62,000 on the drug and weapons charges. Mugshot not available