Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Mid America Pet Food Header
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Conner Lee Hogan

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a disturbance early Friday and ended with the arrest of 21-year-old Conner Lee Hogan, who officers had dealt with about two hours earlier. Officers say Hogan was holding a knife close to his body in an aggressive manner. A scuffle ensued, and at one point, an officer suffered a minor knife wound to his forearm. Hogan was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Hopkins County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a peace officer.

Hopkins County Deputies stopped a suspected reckless driver on I-30 Saturday and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies then found about nine grams of Ecstasy in the pocket of Timothy Earl Hall of Garland and an AR rifle with a barrel length under 16 inches in the vehicle. His bond is $62,000 on the drug and weapons charges. Mugshot not available

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     