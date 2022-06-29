Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs police stopped a car being driven by a Cooper man and became suspicious after smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle. A pat-down search turned up marijuana and some paraphernalia and at that time Darrell Joe Dunavin took off running. He was soon captured and arrested and a subsequent search turned up more contraband in his vehicle. Dunavin admitted he had fled because he knew the had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Sulphur Springs police stopped a vehicle on I-30 at the 135 mile marker for a traffic violation. A records check turned up that 37-year-old Patrick Devon McDonald of Hooks was wanted on an outstanding warrant for violation of the probation he was on for aggravated assault/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. HE’s being held in the Hopkins County jail without bond for Cobb County authorities.

Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to a residence on CR 2345 to investigate a report of an assault. Officers were told that David Cartright, Jr had grabbed his wheelchair-bound son-in-law around the neck with both hands and choked him. Bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of Assault of a Family or Household member by impeding breath of circulation.