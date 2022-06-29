Young Title Company Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Darrell Joe Dunavin

Sulphur Springs police stopped a car being driven by a Cooper man and became suspicious after smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle. A pat-down search turned up marijuana and some paraphernalia and at that time Darrell Joe Dunavin took off running. He was soon captured and arrested and a subsequent search turned up more contraband in his vehicle. Dunavin admitted he had fled because he knew the had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Patrick Devin Mcdonald

Sulphur Springs police stopped a vehicle on I-30 at the 135 mile marker for a traffic violation. A records check turned up that 37-year-old Patrick Devon McDonald of Hooks was wanted on an outstanding warrant for violation of the probation he was on for aggravated assault/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. HE’s being held  in the Hopkins County jail without bond for Cobb County authorities.

David Cartright, Jr

Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to a residence on CR 2345 to investigate a report of an assault. Officers were told that David Cartright, Jr had grabbed his wheelchair-bound son-in-law around the neck with both hands and choked him. Bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of Assault of a Family or Household member by impeding breath of circulation.

