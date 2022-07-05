Young Title Company Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

 

Randy Chris Wood

Sulphur Springs police responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun who was choking his girlfriend and threatened to kill her.  A third person reportedly witnessed the incident and 53-year-old Randy Chris Wood was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

A Cooper woman was arrested at the Walmart in Sulphur Springs  for theft of merchandise valued at less than $2,500. Latisha Marie  Harmon admitted she’d intentionally skipped items during check out and also concealed unpaid merchandise in her purse.  Since she had at least 2 prior convictions, the charge against her was enhanced to a felony. Mugshot not available

Hopkins County deputies made contact with a Sulphur Springs woman they knew was wanted on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Deputies confirmed the warrant and took 43-year-old  Tamera Michelle Fouse into custody. Mugshot not available

Thirty-six-year-old  Heather Nicole Herring  of Leesburg was arrested by Sulphur Springs after the car she was riding in was stopped for a traffic violation. She was charged with Possession of a THC Pen. She denied having any more contraband but marijuana, a grinder and rolling papers were found in the passenger side floor board, Herring was released from custody after posting $25,000 bond. Mugshot not available

 

