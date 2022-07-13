Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Rocky Monell Lockaby

A fugitive wanted on a parole violation warrant was arrested following a traffic stop by Hopkins County Deputies on FM 1537. Officers witnessed Rocky Monell Lockaby throwing something away after he got out of the vehicle. That ended up being a baggie with methamphetamine, and they charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Violating his Parole.

Bradley Scott Keene

Sulphur Springs Police responded to an alleged disturbance and contacted Bradley Scott Keene, who was walking away from the trouble at his home. But unfortunately, he had a Fannin County warrant for violating his bond on a Credit Card abuse charge, and now he is in the Hopkins County Jail for Fannin County Deputies.