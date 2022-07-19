Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County deputies arrested a Cumby couple on drug charges over the weekend at a residence on CR 1143. Forty-year-old Anita Ann Mack on a warrant for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. Forty-three-year-old Jonathan Wade Pursell was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance, Tampering with Evidence and Prohibited Substance in the jail. His bonds total $250,000.

Hopkins County deputies arrested a Mexican national over the weekend after stopping his vehicle for a fictitious temporary tag. The suspect, Jesus Ernesto Vales-Esparza allowed deputies to search his vehicle and they found more fake identification documents. He was arrested and then released Sunday on $15,000 bond.