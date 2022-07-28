Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle for a defective tail light and when he approached the driver, noticed a glass pipe inside. A search turned up a small amount of methamphetamine and 43-year-old Lesa Danielle Burns of Fruitvale was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The charge was enhanced because the offense was in a Drug Free Zone. mug shot not available

Hopkins County deputies stopped a 22-year-old Dallas woman for a traffic violation and the woman admitted she had methamphetamine in her vehicle. Amy June Snyder was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and was released after posting $5000 bond . mugshot not available