Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Bond has been set at $50,000 by a Hopkins County JP for 39-year-old Audra Lee Duran. She was arrested Sunday for Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. The charge is a 2nd degree felony.

Sixty-six-year-old Geraldine Dean Harris was booked into the Hopkins County jail Sunday on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and a marijuana related misdemeanor. Bonds total $75,000.

Sixty-year-old Michael Ray Watkins was arrested in Hopkins County on three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor. He’s being held in Hopkins County jail in lieu of $165,000 bond.

Thirty-one-year-old Jessica Elizabeth Bender for Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled person with the intent of bodily injury. Bond was set at $30,000 and she remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Forty-three-year-old Edward Isaac Ruschenberg of Sulphur Springs surrendered at the Hopkins County jail on an outstanding warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance in a drug-free zone. He was released from custody later in the day after posting $10,000 bond. No mugshot available.

Fifty-seven-year-old Tommy Lee Page of Lancaster was arrested at the Hopkins County District Courtroom on two counts of bond forfeiture for possession of controlled substances. The drugs he’s accused of possessing were hydrocodone and crack-cocaine. His new bond was set at a total of $100,000.