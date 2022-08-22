Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Eric Goldsmith

Amanda Goldsmith

Johnathan Lee Goldsmith, 49 years old, remains in the Hopkins County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Officers arrested him for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, and 46-year-old Amanda Shawnta Goldsmith was arrested for Indecency with a Child by Exposure. Her bond is $100,000.

Rebecca Matlock

Hopkins County arrested 45-year-old Rebecca Mae Matlock on two counts of Violation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They have not set a bond amount, and she’s in the Hopkins County jail.

Eric Anderson

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Eric Montreal Anderson in Hopkins County on multiple felony warrants. He’s charged with drug trafficking, evading, firearm theft, and fraudulent use or possession of ID information. His bonds were set at $150,000 but denied on a Shelby County probation violent warrant.