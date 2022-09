Twenty-three Laramie Jordan Massey was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. The charge is a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $100,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail. No other information has been disclosed.

Bond has been set at the Hopkins County jail at $75,000 for Charlie James Williams. He was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains behind bars.