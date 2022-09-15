Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2022
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Dequarian Terran Pitts

A local man arrested Monday by Sulphur Springs Police after a chase has a new charge added against him. In addition to the evading, they now have charged Dequarian Terran Pitts with violating the probation he was on for felony assault of a family or household member that impeded breathing or circulation. They set his bond at $150,000.

Justan Nathaniel Stubblefield

Officials arrested 39-year-old Justan Nathaniel Stubblefield for violating his probation for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the county jail without bond..

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     