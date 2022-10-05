Hopkins County Jail Bookings

James Larry York, Jr.

Sulphur Springs Police contacted a man at a residence on Atkins Street about Anderson County warrants for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 and a Hopkins County Child Support warrant. They arrested 47-year-old James Larry York, Jr. and placed him on a $100,000 bond for the Anderson County warrant and $1,000 on the Hopkins County warrant.

Brandi Christine Potts, 36, surrendered to Hopkins County Deputies on a warrant for violating probation on abandoning or endangering a child-criminal negligence charge. They released her after posting a $50,000 bond. Mugshot not available