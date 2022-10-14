Young Title Company Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

NIcole Pritchard

Forty-one-year-old Nicole Ray Pritchard was arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both counts involved more than 4 but less than 200 grams of narcotics. No bond amount has been set and she’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Fernando Montes

Fernando MOntes was arrested in Hopkins County on 2  warrants for Manufacture and Delivery of  between 4 and 200 grams Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. No bond has been set.

Briann Everett Gumpert

Fifty-four-year-old Brian Everett Gumpert was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. HE remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Forty-four-year-old Malissa Louise Larey was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. no bugshot available

