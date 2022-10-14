Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Forty-one-year-old Nicole Ray Pritchard was arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both counts involved more than 4 but less than 200 grams of narcotics. No bond amount has been set and she’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Fernando MOntes was arrested in Hopkins County on 2 warrants for Manufacture and Delivery of between 4 and 200 grams Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. No bond has been set.

Fifty-four-year-old Brian Everett Gumpert was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. HE remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Forty-four-year-old Malissa Louise Larey was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. no bugshot available