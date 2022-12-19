Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Sulphur Springs Police responded to the 1000 block of South Davis to an active domestic disturbance. They found a woman locked inside a car with her head bleeding. Her husband had knocked out a window of the car with a golf club. He also threw a pumpkin to prevent her from leaving. The man entered his house, but officers later arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct.

Hopkins County Deputies located 38-year-old Trey James Roberson at a residence on County Road 1151 on Denton County warrants for Failure to Appear on a Burglary of a Habitation and insufficient bond for Felony DWI. As a result, they are holding him without bond in the Hopkins County Jail.