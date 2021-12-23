Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Tyler T-Ray Ivery

Hopkins County Deputies arrested a Sulphur Springs man Wednesday for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault of a Dat, family, or household member with a weapon. They took 27-year-old Tyler T-Ray Ivery into custody at his workplace in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend at a residence just south of Sulphur Springs. Deputies seized a handgun during the arrest, and Ivery is in the Hopkins County Jail with a bond set at $100,000 on each charge.

Matthew Edward Cain

Since October, a man who has been in the Hopkins County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle was served this week with a felony warrant out of Travis County for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Mathew Edward Cain remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hopkins County arrested Ricky Ervin Neal, Jr., of Caddo Mills, for bond forfeiture on a March 2020 Possession of a controlled substance charge. They no longer have him listed on the inmate roster of the jail. – mugshot not available