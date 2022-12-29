Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Randall Morse Sharp, 46, of Wylie, was to appear for a pretrial hearing when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond is $75,000 on each charge.

Hopkins County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for making an unsafe lane change while speeding at the 126-mile marker of I-30. A 26-year-old Ohio man allegedly admitted he had a handgun in his pants. However, the gun came back stolen. Wayne Tomas Giles, Jr. was booked into the Hopkins County Jail and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Bond is $200,000 for a Celeste man who allegedly led Sulphur Springs Police and Hopkins County Deputies on a vehicle chase and foot pursuit. The pursuit began when police noticed a man driving a stolen truck. Then it became a foot chase when the vehicle ended up in a ditch, and the suspect fled on foot. They booked Joshua Terry Ford for evading arrest or detention and unauthorized vehicle use.