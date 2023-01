Charles Don Williams was arrested in Hopkins County Tuesday for Violation of the Probation he was on for Felony Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. No bond amount or other information has been disclosed.

Dedrick Terrell Godbolt was arrested in Hopkins County for Bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of more than 4oz but less than 5 pounds and Violation of his Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.