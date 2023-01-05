ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Michael Anthony Garcia was arrested in Hopkins County on 2 warrants for Violation of Probation. The probations warrants were related for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Laron Dwayne Ross was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender as required by law and two misdemeanors. No bond information has been disclosed and he remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     