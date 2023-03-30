Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Chase Nicholas Ochoa

Chase Nicholas Ochoa was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Burglary of a Building. No other information or bond amount was released.

 

