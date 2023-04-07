Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Joshua Lee Ray of Cumby, AKA Johanna Marie Ray has been arrested for Failure to Register Annually as a Sex Offender and Violation of Parole. Bond information has not been disclosed and at last report he was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

David Tamez was arrested in Hopkins County for Bail Jumping and Felony Failure to Appear. HE was also charged with Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Money Laundering of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 and Possession of more than 4 but less than 400 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Curtis Edwin Wilson was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an investigation. No other information was released.