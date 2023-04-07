ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Joshua Lee Ray AKA Johanna Marie Ray

Joshua Lee Ray of Cumby, AKA Johanna Marie Ray has been arrested  for Failure to Register Annually as a Sex Offender and Violation of Parole.  Bond information has not been disclosed and at last report he was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

David Tamez

David Tamez was arrested in Hopkins County for Bail Jumping and  Felony Failure to Appear.  HE was also charged with Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Money Laundering of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 and Possession of more than 4 but less than 400 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Curtis Edwin Wilson

Curtis Edwin Wilson was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an investigation. No other information was released.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     