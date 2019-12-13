Hopkins County Jail Passes Inspection with Flying Colors

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards conducted a yearly inspection Thursday, December 13th of the jail at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. This inspection includes evaluation of the building construction, life safety preservation, admissions and release procedures, records and classifications, health services, hygiene, sanitation, food service, discipline, grievance, exercise, education, work assignments, telephone, correspondence, commissary, visitation, and religious practices. After the assessment, the Jail Standards Inspectors met with Judge Newsom and Sheriff Tatum to report how impressed they were with the Jail Administrator, Kenneth Dean, Assistant Jail Administrator, Wanda Allen and the jail staff and how well jail is operating and scored it a hundred percent. The Jail Inspectors stated that the Hopkins County jail facility was the cleanest they had seen this year, including those facilities that were newer.

Judge Newsom and Sheriff Tatum are confident and very grateful to the jail administrators and the staff’s ability to maintain order of the large jail population.