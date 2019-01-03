Hopkins County Jailer Arrested For Sex With Inmate

A Hopkins County Jailer has been arrested for alleged sexual activity with an inmate. Officials booked 27-year-old Sinead Nicole Hagan into jail on a charge of improper sexual activity with a person in custody. The charge is a State Jail Felony. She was arrested after an investigation conducted by the Texas Ranger.

Press Release: Sheriff Lewis Tatum

On 01-02-2019 Hopkins County Corrections Officer Hagan, Sinead Nicole, w/f 27 years of age was arrested and charged with Improper Sexual Activity with a person in custody.

As soon as Jail Staff became aware of the Allegations of Sexual Activity between a corrections officer and an inmate, the Texas Rangers were notified. Texas Ranger Vance conducted the investigation, District Attorney Ramsey was made aware of the criminal activity and a warrant was issued for Hagans arrest.

Hagan was booked into Hopkins County Jail.