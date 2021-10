An investigation by Hopkins County Sheriff’s CID and Texas Rangers into missing inmate medication at the Hopkins County jail has led to the arrest of a Correctional Officer. A search warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Toshia Edmonson and she was charged with tampering with evidence; diversion of controlled substance by registrants, dispensers, and certain other persons; theft by public servant and several other charges. Her bonds total $60,000.