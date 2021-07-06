Hopkins County Law Enforcement

Authorities in Hopkins County were notified Sunday that State Troopers were involved in a high- speed pursuit on Eastbound I-30 in Hunt County. The pursuit went through Cumby before finally ending when the suspect pulled into the Chili’s parking lot in Sulphur Springs. One suspect was detained by Hunt County deputies and another by State Troopers. Nobody was jailed in Hopkins County.

Thirty-three-year-old Shannon Bryan Quinn of Sulphur Springs was indicted by a Hopkins County Grand jury for Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. He’s also accused on a Franklin County warrant with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

Thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Dee Flores was arrested for drug trafficking in Hopkins County. He’s charged with three 1st degree felony counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. His bonds total $90,00.