Jimmy De Odell

Hopkins County Jail

A Hopkins County man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Como. Authorities say they had been looking for 61-year-old Jimmy De Odell and when they tried to make contact with him on Bethel Road, shots were reportedly fired. Odell was pronounced dead at the scene. Texas Rangers are investigating. No other details have been released. Odell had a history of numerous run-ins with the law, including multiple incidents of stalking.