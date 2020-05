A inmate from Hopkins County has died of COVID 19 at the Tennessee Colony state prison in Anderson County. TDCJ authorities say 68-year-old James Matthews had showed symptoms of the virus on April 9 and had been tested for the Coronavirus. HE was found unresponsive in his cell on April 13 and an autopsy was ordered. He had served 17 years of a 40 year sentence for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.