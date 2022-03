A Hopkins County man was killed and at least one person seriously injured in a head-on collision on Hwy 19 South of Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly after 10 Sunday night near Bartley’s Auction. The deceased was identified by authorities as 26-year-old Tyler Chester. He was pronounced dead by Hopkins County JP BJ Teer. An Emory woman was reportedly flown to a Tyler hospital, but no further details have been released. The crash is under investigation by State Troopers.