Hopkins County Man Dies In Van Zandt County Crash

State Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash THursday afternoon at about 1:45 on SH-19, two miles north of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County. The preliminary crash investigation determined that the driver of a 2011 Buick Enclave, Nicholas Stone Richardson, 19,of Como was traveling south on SH-19 behind a 2016 Mack garbage truck driven by Mark Anderson, 61, of Tyler. The garbage truck had stopped due to a stopped school bus ahead on the roadway which was letting students off. The diver of the Enclave, for an unknown reason, failed to slow and struck the back of the garbage truck. Richardson was pronounced at the scene by Judge Dunn and taken to Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Anderson was not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.