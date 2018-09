The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected a request for clemency from a Northeast Texas death row inmate. A court condemned 46-year-old Daniel CLate Acker, of Sulphur Springs, the murder of 32-year-old Maquetta (Markie) George, of Sulphur Springs, in March of 2000. He is slated to receive lethal injection tonight. Previously the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals also rejected a request to halt his execution.