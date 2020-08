The suspect in a police chase that began on Church Street in Sulphur Springs Saturday afternoon is in custody after a manhunt in Hopkins County near CR 1187 just off Hwy 154 involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Christopher Daniel Houpt, from out of the area, was captured with the assistant of TDCJ officers and K9’s from the state prison in Bonham. He faces multiple charges. He’s being held without bond in the Hopkins County jail.