Hopkins County Meal A Day is in jeopardy of having to shut down on Wednesdays and Thursdays for lack of cooks. 1 or 2 people just can’t cook for 160 People. There is also a need for a Como-Pickton driver for Wednesday starting next week. If you can help cook, or can be a driver, please call Karon Weathermon as soon as possible at 903-885-1661.