Hopkins County Memorial Hospital, American Legion to Host Blood Drives

Texas is reopening and that is true for hospital services, too. For two months, most hospitals stopped non-emergent and elective procedures, to avoid overwhelming staff during the COVID-19 caseload. Hospitals are gradually resuming services and hoping to return to full capacity as summer gets underway. However, these are crisis times for the community blood supply and Carter BloodCare is forced to triage hospitals’ orders for blood. One-thousand donors are needed each day and the blood center is seeing an average of 600 a day for the past month.

Currently, Carter BloodCare’s ability to meet the urgent transfusion needs of patients is in severe jeopardy. Blood donations save lives. Without blood donors, there is no way to obtain the blood needed for patients because it cannot be manufactured.

Hopkins County Memorial Hospital is helping boost the local blood supply by hosting a recurring drive first Saturday of each month. The next one will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at 115 Airport Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.

American Legion Post #66 is also helping boost the local blood supply by hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Brookshire’s, 809 Gilmer St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Andy Lowen at (903) 355-3733.

While giving blood is still safe, Carter BloodCare continues to make social distancing and sanitization precautions top priority to keep donors healthy, while assuring blood is on the shelves for patients requiring transfusions.

In the era of COVID-19, Carter BloodCare knows safety is top of mind for blood donors. These are some ways donors can do their part to help. To reduce wait times, donors can fill out a questionnaire online before they show up to donate blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance”. Carter BloodCare is limiting the number of donors on each bus; making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines of donors.

For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.