Hopkins County Municipal Elections

In the Municipal Elections in Hopkins County Saturday – A proposal for a 1.25%m, sales and use tax in Cumby was defeated 24-21. For the Sulphur Springs iISD School Board, winners were John Campbell, Craig Roberts and Leesa Toliver. For the Como-Pickton ISD Board – winners were Cole Boseman, Shiloh Childress and Clif Carpenter.

Other races

Trey Hill was elected Mayor of Emory with a vote of 41-35.

Randy Parrish was elected Mayor of Winnsboro.

Donnie Richards was elected to the Mt Vernon School Board.