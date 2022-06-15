Hopkins County Murder Suspects In Custody

Press Release From Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Hopkins County Sheriff

Update: Suspects In Custody

This evening two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas and a Texas Ranger traveled to St Louis, Missouri. They arrested the two suspects in the homicide that happened Monday evening.

We can now identify the victim of the homicide as:

Giovanni Alexis Najarro is a Hispanic Male born in 1987 in Dallas, Tx.

The suspects that are in custody are:

Diamonye Jakeli Payne, Black Male, born in 1994 in Fort Worth, Tx. and Aleigha Denise Coble, White Female, born in 2001 in Colbert, Ok.

Although the investigation is ongoing, we do not believe anyone else is involved. Sheriff Lewis Tatum would like to commend all the officers involved for a well-done job.

Please follow local media outlets for more information about this case in the future.

Original post:

Last night, Deputies reported some personal items on a county road north of Sulphur Springs.

Deputies searched the area and located an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle is from the Dallas area, and they think someone dumped it here.

Deputies located a deceased male possibly associated with the vehicle and a victim of homicide.

It appears to be an isolated incident that started in the metroplex, and they abandoned the person and vehicle in our rural area. We will update local media as we get more information.