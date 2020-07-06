" /> Hopkins County Now Under State Masking Mandate – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Now Under State Masking Mandate

7 hours ago

Hopkins County Emergency Management

Hopkins County Emergency management reported Monday afternoon that the county’s exemption for a masking mandate has ended. The county received confirmation of another positive test, for a total since March of 71. There are 50 recoveries, so there are 21 total active cases. Even if Hopkins County goes below 20 active cases, they can’t apply for the exemption again until after 30 days. The county is still allowed to have a 75% occupancy rate for indoor dining. The state is reporting one death on its dashboard, but Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy said people should only believe reports if they come from the county.

