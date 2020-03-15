" /> Hopkins County Postponements – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Postponements

4 hours ago

 

As of noon Saturday, no cases of Coronavirus had been reported in Hopkins County. The nearest counties with the disease are Gregg, Smith, Collin and some of the Dallas area counties.

All Hopkins County school districts, as well as Yantis and Cooper, have extended spring break for another week. Students are tentatively set to return to classes on March 23.

Due to COVID-19, on-site visitation at the Hopkins County Jail is no longer being offered. NCIC, the county’s video visitation contractor, will provide two free offsite visits. For more information, contact the jail by phone at 903-438-4040.

Several nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living facilities in Hopkins County have reported limited or restricted visitation measures in place to protect residents.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs will use the same visitation guidelines established when the area had a rise in flu patients: No visitors under 12 or who exhibit symptoms of illness such as a fever.

